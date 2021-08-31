PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $446.91 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Walt Disney worth $446,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5,025.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 413,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 405,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.32. 381,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The stock has a market cap of $331.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

