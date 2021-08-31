PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $460.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.57% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $460,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

