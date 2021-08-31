PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $460 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.86% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $460,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.29. 99,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,814. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

