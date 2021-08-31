PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $521.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.74% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $521,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after buying an additional 46,931 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 173,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

