PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $522.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,684 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $522,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. 132,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

