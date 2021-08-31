PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $622.25 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Visa worth $622,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of V traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.37. 286,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,637. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.66 and a 200-day moving average of $228.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

