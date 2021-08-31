PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $972.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,333,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.71% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $972,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 56,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395,822. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

