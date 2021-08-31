PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Amgen worth $380,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,044,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.59. The stock had a trading volume of 91,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,254. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.92. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

