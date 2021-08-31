PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,275 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $455,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,944. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

