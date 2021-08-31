PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Facebook worth $499,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,717,995 shares of company stock worth $951,080,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.91. 371,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

