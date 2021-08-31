PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,674,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,091 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,248,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. 6,085,146 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

