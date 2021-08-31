PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,556,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. V.F. comprises 5.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 20.02% of V.F. worth $6,444,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. 19,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

