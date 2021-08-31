PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $941,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.62. 144,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,646. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

