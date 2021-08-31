PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121,720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Target worth $336,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,272. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.