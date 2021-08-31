PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 158,234 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,234 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $3,364,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.96. The stock had a trading volume of 177,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $455.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

