PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,427 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.82% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $295,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,725,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.89. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

