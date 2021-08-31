PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,406 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $335,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

