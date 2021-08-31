PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,402 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Automatic Data Processing worth $293,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,314. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

