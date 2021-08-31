PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 29,856 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 881,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of S&P Global worth $361,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.10. 19,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,015. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $446.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

