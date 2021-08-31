PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 30,955 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,955 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $826,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,450,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

