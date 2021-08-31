PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 43,447 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,447 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Emerson Electric worth $302,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 78,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,472. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

