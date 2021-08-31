PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 44,514 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,514 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Chevron worth $393,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 537,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.