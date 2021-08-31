PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,863 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,203,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 10.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 5.44% of Eli Lilly and worth $11,981,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

LLY stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.72. 35,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,719. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $248.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

