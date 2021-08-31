PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 524,390 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,313,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524,390 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Exxon Mobil worth $776,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 832,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,900,770. The firm has a market cap of $232.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

