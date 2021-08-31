PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,480 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.29% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $484,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

