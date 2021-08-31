PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,586,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 676,047 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Verizon Communications worth $481,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. 381,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.