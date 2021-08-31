PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.02. 327,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,569,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

