PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,422 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

