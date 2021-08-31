PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,120 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $287.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.13. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $288.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.