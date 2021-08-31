PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,478 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.27. 17,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

