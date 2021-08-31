PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 44,458 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $191,604,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 161,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

