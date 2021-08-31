PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $248.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

