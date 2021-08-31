PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.89. 103,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,029. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

