PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,004,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,256,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 39,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 418,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 55,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,214,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,385,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.76. 508,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

