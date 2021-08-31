PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.