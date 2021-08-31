PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

