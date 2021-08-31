PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.60. 578,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

