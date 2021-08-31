PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $16.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 197,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,190,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. 18,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,101. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.