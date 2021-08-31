PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.63. 5,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,781. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.79.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

