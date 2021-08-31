PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,916.92. 32,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,685.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,405.77. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,929.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.