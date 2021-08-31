PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $133.36. 110,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,208. The company has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.