PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

