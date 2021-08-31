PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,184. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

