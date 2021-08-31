PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. 62,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,800. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

