PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. 467,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

