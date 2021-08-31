PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 249,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,804,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.1% of PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. 125,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.