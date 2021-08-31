PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,524,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,413,000 after acquiring an additional 312,730 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.