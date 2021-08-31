PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 31.1% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.04 and a 200-day moving average of $320.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

