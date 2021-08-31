PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,549 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

