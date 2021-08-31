PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.12. 213,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.